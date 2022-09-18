Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Exceptional Achievements Of NZ’s Surf Lifeguards Honoured At The 2022 National Awards Of Excellence

Sunday, 18 September 2022, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

The 2022 National Awards of Excellence recognise the outstanding dedication and commitment of surf lifeguards and club members across the country. This year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony at Te Papa in Wellington on Saturday, 17 September.

SLSNZ Chief Executive, Paul Dalton, praises the unwavering resolve of lifeguards and club members across the country, who yet again rose to the challenge of operating under the shadow of Covid-19.

Dalton says, “Last summer was the third year our volunteers had to contend with the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic. It was also an incredibly busy season, with early warm weather seeing people flocking to the beaches and record numbers of rescues. I’d like to give a heartfelt thanks to the thousands of members who devote their time to keeping beachgoers safe, training and educating our lifeguards, and organising and participating in Sports events that help hone our lifeguards’ skills. The spirit, dedication and generosity of these volunteers is something Surf Life Saving New Zealand is hugely grateful for.”

“The National Awards of Excellence is a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge, honour and celebrate the exceptional achievements of lifeguards, officials, coaches, organisers, athletes and more,” Dalton adds.

Boyd Harris of Pukehina Surf Rescue Club is a worthy winner of NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year. Boyd’s dedication and enthusiasm embody the surf lifesaving motto, ‘In it for Life’.

Boyd drives change at all levels of lifeguarding, administration, membership, fundraising, coaching, examining and competing. His sense of community and desire to develop relationships with local clubs and organisations sees Pukehina Surf Rescue reaping the benefits. Empowering through encouragement and education, Boyd always makes himself available to fellow club members.

Pukehina Surf Rescue has seen promising growth and continues to thrive due to the unparalleled effort Boyd Harris puts in year-on-year.

bp Rescue of the Year Award goes to Muriwai Volunteer Lifesaving Service. The daring rescues following a flash flood captured the nation's attention and demonstrated their ability to save lives in a new and challenging environment.

In August 2021, heavy rain in West Auckland flooded buildings, closed roads, brought down trees, and trapped people in their homes. Due to the scale of the flooding and multiple people requiring immediate assistance, the Police enlisted the services of the Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service SAR Squad. Lifeguards used Inflatable Rescue Boats to navigate the flood waters across debris-strewn roads and fields to reach those needing help.

One man was rescued from a shed roof, and another had been stuck inside his garden shed since the previous night, with 1.5m of water flowing around him. A total of 11 people were rescued, and a further 47 were assisted to safety, reunited with family and friends, or their welfare and immediate needs assessed.

This year the DHL Volunteer of the Year is awarded to Harry Mellor of Red Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. Harry is a valued and respected member of Red Beach SLSC. He demonstrates the essence of lifeguarding as a fundamental part of the club and the lifesaving culture.

Making a substantial contribution to enhancing surf lifesaving at Red Beach, Harry took on many club roles and exposed himself to numerous positions within the Northern Region. Seeking opportunities to improve and learn from more experienced members has resulted in Harry being a highly capable lifeguard at a club and regional level.

Charlotte Becconsall-Ryan of Warrington Surf Lifesaving Club receives the DHL Innovation of the Year Award for developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rip Detection System.

Aerial surveying is carried out using drones or webcams, which capture a series of images along a coastal region. AI is then used to detect which images contain rips.

The end goal of the Rip Detection System is to provide the public with localised ocean safety information, specifically identifying hazardous coastal regions and reporting these publicly. Beach users can then make better-informed decisions and keep themselves safe.

A digital flipbook with a complete list of awards and recipients (including citations) will be available on the SLSNZ website on Sunday 19 September.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand National Awards Of Excellence - 2022 Winners

NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year - Boyd Harris - Pukehina SR

DHL Volunteer of the Year - Harry Mellor – Red Beach SLSC

DHL Innovation of the Year - Charlotte Becconsall-Ryan – Warrington SLSC

DHL Instructor of the Year - Ashleigh Hurring - Fitzroy SLSC

bp Rescue of the Year - Muriwai VLS Search and Rescue Squad

TSB Surf Official of the Year - Craig Todd – Sumner SLSC

TSB International Sport Performance of the Year - Danielle McKenzie – Mairangi Bay SLSC

TSB Coach of the Year - Shane Edwards – Sunset Beach LS

Patrol Support of the Year - Cushla McLaren – Waimarama SLSC

London Trophy - North Beach SLSC

Gudsell Trophy - Mairangi Bay SLSC

