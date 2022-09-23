Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Law Makes New Zealand A Crash Test Dummy

The Government’s new but untested proposals to achieve Smokefree Aotearoa by 2025 need careful monitoring to ensure they don’t create unintended negative consequences and make New Zealand a failed crash test dummy, ASH Smokefree 2025 has told Parliament.

The Health Select Committee is currently hearing submissions on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill which would create a smokefree generation, reduce the availability of smoked tobacco and remove nicotine from cigarettes.

ASH chair Professor Robert Beaglehole told the committee today (Friday 23 September) ASH strongly supports the intent of the Bill.

“But our support is conditional on the Government also doing what we know works; encouraging and supporting those attempting to quit; being empathetic, monitoring the impact of the changes and mitigating any unintended consequences.

“The new proposals will only achieve a Smokefree Aotearoa fairly if the Government introduces compassionate measures for smokers.

“These three headline policies are world firsts for an entire nation and policy makers around the world are closely watching New Zealand. However, since these measures have never been tested in the real world, we are at risk of becoming a failed crash test dummy,” Prof Beaglehole says.

“Cigarette smoking is a deadly addiction, killing 5,000 New Zealanders a year. Almost all smokers regret starting and struggle to quit. Government plans to remove nicotine will certainly make smoking less addictive but New Zealand’s 380,000 remaining daily smokers will need significant and community-led support to manage forced abstinence from smoked nicotine.

“This Bill must include controlled access to full strength nicotine cigarettes for some the estimated 150,000 New Zealanders who will be unable or unwilling to quit, even when the goal is reached. “The last decade has seen the proportion of smokers who live in the lowest income communities, or are Māori and Pasifika increase. Well meaning, but top down policies have not worked fairly,” Prof Beaglehole told the Committee.

ASH director Ben Youdan says the Government can avoid further marginalising people struggling with their dependency through the lessons learnt in the fight against from other illicit and harmful substances.

“For example, despite it being illegal, 4.5% of New Zealanders still smoke cannabis weekly. Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 was defined as less than 5% of New Zealanders smoking daily because we know not everyone will stop.

“The Government has an ethical duty to ensure they don’t create a de-facto ban on smoking and push the most dependent smokers to illicit supply; undermining the very goal they are trying to achieve,” Mr Youdan says.

Plans to restrict cigarette sales to those born after 1 January 2009 will have no impact on the Smokefree 2025 goal because they won’t come into effect until 2027.

“A smokefree generation sounds great, but the policy is unlikely to achieve much because youth smoking rates are down to 1.3%, already well under the 5% goal. The smoking rate for under 25’s is well on track to be less than 1% by 2025. An immediate increase in the smoking age to 21 would be far more immediate and effective in reducing youth smoking rates.

“Many of the submitters on this Bill have raised concerns about vaping. ASH urges the Government not to lose focus on the real issue here – the death and harm that smoking causes. Smoking remains Aotearoa’s single most preventable cause of premature deaths, killing about 5000 people a year. Not one person has died from vaping in the 15 years it has been available here.

“However, smoking continues to be responsible for around one in every six deaths in Aotearoa. Half of New Zealand’s 380,000 daily smokers are likely to die prematurely from smoking.

“Helping people who smoke to quit requires a compassionate approach. The Government needs to have a heart if they are to help save their lives. People who smoke need support from their own communities, ready access to nicotine alternatives and, if necessary, access to full strength nicotine cigarettes,” Mr Youdan says.

ASH’s full submission can be read here.

© Scoop Media

