Bowl Of Brooklands Presents King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

One of Australia’s most prolific rock bands, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, are bringing their unique sound to New Plymouth this summer for a concert at New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands on Friday 6 January.

The show will also feature support from Taranaki band Greenbathing and emerging Aotearoa artists Half Hexagon and Carnivorous Plant Society.

With 20 albums, including five in 2017 alone and 10 charting in the Top 20 in Australia – the stats on King Gizzard’s colourful career are stacking up fast for what is arguably Australia’s most innovative, important, and productive rock band.

Headlining festivals throughout the world, they have a fervent worldwide fanbase who share endless memes, mixes, videos, graphics, theories and discussions, as they explore and expand what they have termed ‘The Gizzverse’.

“This concert offers something a little bit different for local music lovers and showcases the versatility of the Bowl of Brooklands to host a range of different concerts and genres in what is going to be a fantastic summer after a few tough years,” says NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner.

“It’s also great to have local band Greenbathing taking the same stage as one of Australia’s best and some of New Zealand’s unique and emerging talents in a stunning setting.”

The New Plymouth show is one of four in New Zealand as part of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Australian and New Zealand tour

Tickets go on pre-sale Tuesday 4 Oct, 9am. Go here to sign up to the New Plymouth Events Venues data base to and to get early ticket access.

General release to go on sale Wednesday 5 Oct, 9am from Ticketek

More about the other performers

Auckland trio Half Hexagon features Yolanda Fagan (Na Noise, Echo Ohs), Julien Dyne (Soundway Records) and James Milne (Lawrence Arabia) – a group which started out as a musical correspondence during the Delta lockdown in August 2021.

Once able to meet the marriage of James' analog synths and Julien playing Jaki Liebezeit influenced beats came into focus with Yolanda added her heavily effected vocals to the blend.

Carnivorous Plant Society is a musical experience set with live animations. The talented quintet of five of New Zealand's most accomplished musicians perform their original compositions that ignite the imaginations of both children and adults alike. Mexican mariachi mixes with spaghetti western; futuristic sci-fi blends with bizarre, spine-chilling nuances drawn from Stephen King novels.

Erupting from Taranaki in 2020 preaching stories of hopeful melancholy across Aotearoa, Greenbathing has been refining a timeless, raw sound that shows no mercy.

Soaring harmonies, thunderous beats and small-town pub ruckus fuel this genre-bending five piece in their endeavours to the ends of the earth.

Fast Facts

This world-renowned venue holds up to 15,000 and has hosted international headline acts such as Sir Elton John, R.E.M., Fleetwood Mac and Cat Stevens.

UB40, with special guests Jefferson Starship and Dragon are performing at the Bowl of Brooklands on 30 December.

Other events this summer include Christmas at the Bowl on 18 December and WOMAD (17-19 March).

Caption: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will headline a concert at New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands on 6 January.

© Scoop Media

