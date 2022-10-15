Holdom Confirmed As Mayor For 3 More Yrs; 4 New Councillors Among Those To Make The Big Calls For New Plymouth District

14 October

The people who will make the big decisions for New Plymouth district have been confirmed with the Electoral Commission releasing the final results for NPDC in this year’s local government election.

The Governors elected by local residents to manage NPDC’s $3.5 billion worth of public assets over the next three years and guide the development of our next 10-year plan, are:

Mayor: Neil Holdom

Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa Māori Ward: Te Waka McLeod

Kaitake-Ngāmotu General Ward: Murray Chong, Gordon Brown, David Bublitz, Bali Haque, Bryan Vickery and Anneka Carlson

North General Ward: Tony Bedford

New Plymouth District councillors at large: Dinnie Moeahu, Harry Duynhoven, Sam Bennett, Max Brough and Amanda Clinton-Gohdes

Kōhanga Moa General Ward: Marie Pearce was elected unopposed.



First-time NPDC councillors are Te Waka McLeod, Bali Haque, Max Brough and Bryan Vickery.

The following people have been confirmed as members of our five community boards:

Inglewood Community Board: Christine Fabish, Jono Burrows, Nick Jones and Sarah Lucas

Kaitake Community Board: Graham Chard, Renee Hohaia, Paul Lobb and Teresa Goodin.

Puketapu-Bell Block Community Board: Adrian Edward Sole, Tane Webster, Michael Baker and Grant Knuckey.

Waitara: Trevor Dodunski, Joe Rauner, Jonathan Marshall and Jane Parker-Bishop.

Clifton Community Board: Waitoro Alexanda Batley, Neville Hagenson, Tyla Nickson and Murray Seamark, were elected unopposed.

Details on voter turnout and number of votes will be released once provided by the Electoral Officer.

The Mayor, Councillors and Community Board members will take their oath of office at the inaugural NPDC meeting for the term on 1 November.

Go to the NPDC website for the final results.

© Scoop Media

