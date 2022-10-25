Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Announces Picks For Deputy And Chairs

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Mayor Nigel Bowen has made his picks for Deputy Mayor and committee chairs for the next three years.

Councillor Scott Shannon, who was elected in the Pleasant Point – Temuka Ward will be Deputy Mayor from the inaugural council meeting on Thursday.

The standing committee chairs will be the following:

• Infrastructure: Councillor Sally Parker

• Commercial and Strategy: Councillor Peter Burt

• Environmental Services: Councillor Michelle Pye

• Community Services: Councillor Stacey Scott

Mayor Bowen said that in speaking to all the councillors over the past week he was excited by the calibre of candidates chosen by the district’s electorate:

“It really speaks to the strength of our local democracy that I’ve got a number councillors round the table that I’m confident in putting straight into leadership positions,” he said.

“Scott has served as a Justice of the Peace since 2013, and is a well-known in Temuka and the wider area. I think it brings a nice balance to the council to have the deputy come from outside of Timaru.

“I’m equally excited with being able to appoint newcomers Michelle and Stacey straight into chair roles, chairing Environmental and Community Services respectively.

“They bring a suite of business and community skills and experience to the governance leadership and also bring a real rural flavour to the mix, with both involved in farming enterprises in South Canterbury.

“The choice of leadership for the Timaru District balances both rural and urban with Councillors Parker and Burt taking the other senior roles.

“The next three years will bring immense challenges for local government and our community, and it is imperative that both our governance leadership team and team as a whole work hard for the good of the district.”

Shannon said that it would be an honour and a privilege to serve the district of Timaru as Deputy Mayor.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Mayor Nigel, TDC staff, and a remarkably talented team of councillors over the next three years.

“We have plenty of challenges ahead of us but the future for our district is exciting. I'm proud to be representing our communities as we strive to make the district New Zealand's very best place to live, work, and play.”

The first meeting of the 2022-2025 Council term will be on Thursday 27 October from 3pm. The meeting is open to the public, a livestream is available on the council website or youtube.com/timarudc. You can also catch meetings on demand on the YouTube channel.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>



Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 