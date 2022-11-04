Guy Fawkes: Maunga Closures A Success, Though Fireworks Risk Ever-present

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority thanks the people of Tāmaki Makaurau for their overwhelming support in protecting the iconic Tūpuna Maunga (ancestral mountains) during this 2022 Guy Fawkes season.

From 2-6 November, the Maunga are closed to the public each evening.

Fireworks have been the number one cause of fires on the Maunga. The closures were put in place after unlawful fireworks caused several massive fires at Maungarei / Mt Wellington and Maungawhau / Mt Eden in 2019 and 2020.

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, explains.

“We have again received significant support on the ground for the closures. People are pleased that action is being taken to protect the health of the Maunga and prevent further massive fires.”

Alf Filipaina, Deputy Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, comments on the community support.

“The Authority is pleased to have such widespread community support for protection of the ancestral Maunga from fireworks. We consider this reflects support for the Authority’s stance that the public sale of fireworks should be banned.”

While access to the Maunga will be back to normal after Guy Fawkes, a security presence will be maintained over the subsequent week.

Visit www.maunga.nz for more information about the Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

© Scoop Media

