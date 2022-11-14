Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Passionate And Respected Auckland Leader Mourned By Council Whānau

Monday, 14 November 2022, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Kua hinga he totara i te wao nui a Tane

A totara has fallen in the forest of Tane

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland has lost one of its most passionate and highly respected advocates with the sudden passing of Mark Franklin, Chair of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited – the region’s economic development and cultural agency.

Mark became Chair of Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED) in November 2018, then Chair of the newly merged entity Auckland Unlimited (now Tātaki Auckland Unlimited) from September 2020 – while working in his long-time role as Managing Director of Stevenson Group.

Mark was receiving cancer treatment in Australia when he passed away.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said: “Mark was a highly regarded leader in both the private and public sectors who made an outstanding contribution to the people of Auckland – both as an executive and director of some of this region’s most important infrastructure organisations.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing, and with the team at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited who have lost their much-respected chairperson,” Mayor Brown said.

Nick Hill, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive, paid tribute to Mark today.

“Mark was a strong personality who filled any room he was in. His passion for people, for Auckland, and for the work we do was an inspiration – and powerful motivation for me and for many of those who worked with him at ATEED and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

“There were important occasions where his mana and direct style provided the confidence to all around him to make big decisions and to see them through. Mark had a deep respect for Mana Whenua, Te Ao Māori, Te Tiriti o Waitangi jurisprudence and developing models of co-governance.

“For us, the legacy of his leadership lives on in the organisation which he played a huge role in shaping.

“Mark had been looking forward to completing his treatment and reconnecting with his colleagues in Auckland, so his loss is a shock. Our thoughts and aroha are with Mark’s wife Michelle and their children.”

Mark had extensive commercial and governance experience, and strong contacts and networks within local and central government. Prior to joining Stevenson Group, he was founding Chief Executive of TZ1 – NZX’s global carbon registry – and Chief Executive of Vector.


He was a former chair of the Committee for Auckland, and at various times held directorships at Kiwirail, WEL Networks, Ultrafast Broadband, Auckland Chamber of Commerce, and Stevenson Group.

Mark had a strong sense of public service, with a focus on Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s success, which in the past saw him involved with an Auckland Mayoral Housing Taskforce, and a Deputy Mayor Industry Leaders Council.

He was also a respected figure within central government circles, having been a member of a previous administration’s Prime Minister’s Climate Change Leadership Forum, and the Australia New Zealand Joint Prime Ministers Leadership Forum.

Jennah Wootten has been Acting Chair of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited while Mark received treatment, and she will continue in that role alongside the rest of the board which will continue to govern Tātaki Auckland Unlimited through this time of loss and sadness.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 

Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 