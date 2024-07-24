Extra Train Services And Integrated Travel To All Blacks Games At Sky Stadium

Additional Metlink train services on the Hutt Valley, Kāpiti, and Johnsonville lines, and increased capacity on core bus routes, are confirmed for the upcoming All Blacks games on Saturday 10 August and 28 September, including free public transport for ticket holders and Sky Stadium members on bus and rail.

Extra game day services for the Wairarapa Line have also been added on Saturday 10 August, with one service leaving Masterton at 2pm and one service returning at 10pm.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says the capital always comes alive when the All Blacks are in town.

“The All Blacks are returning to Te Whanganui-a-Tara for the first time since 2022, and Metlink is pleased to back the All Blacks and support fans with free public transport and additional rail and bus services to boost capacity.

“We’re expecting thousands of people to be travelling for the games – we encourage passengers to travel as early as they can, so all that’s left to do is enjoy the game.”

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says providing additional services is a team effort, and thanks KiwiRail, Transdev and our bus operators for their cooperation.

“2024 has been a busy year for rail maintenance, and we are very happy to have worked with KiwiRail and Transdev to prioritise game day public transport services amid crucial upgrades,” Gain says.

“All fans need to do to travel to and from the game for free on Metlink services is show their match day ticket or Sky Stadium members club card and jump on board.”

© Scoop Media

