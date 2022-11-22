Murder Charge Laid Over Silverdale Death

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, Waitematā CIB:

Police have charged a woman in connection with a sudden death that occurred in Silverdale last week.

An investigation commenced after Police were called to an address on Mita Road on 15 November, where an infant was located deceased.

A second person, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition at the time.

Police have been conducting enquiries into the circumstances and we have now charged this woman with murder.

The woman remains under guard in hospital, with the matter expected to be called in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

She is also expected to appear in the Auckland High Court on 7 December.

This is an incredibly distressing situation for the family involved, along with first responders and Police who attended. Police and Victim Support has been working closely to support all this involved in this tragic event.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further on specifics around the case.

