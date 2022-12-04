Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Porirua Cycleway Part Of Climate Change Response

Sunday, 4 December 2022, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

A new cycleway connecting schools, parks and public transport on Papakowhai Rd has been selected to receive $7.2 million Government funding as part of the Transport Choices initiative.

Transport Choices is about making changes to streets and the way people use them, to help people embrace cycling or walking as a means of travel - and the Government is investing $350 million in the programme across New Zealand, as part of its Climate Emergency Response Fund programme led by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Porirua City Council applied for a share of the programme’s funding and today Hon Michael Wood, Minister of Transport announced that Porirua City Council has been selected as one of the councils across the country to take part in the Transport Choices programme.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker was delighted to hear that Porirua City’s funding bid had been successful.

"If we want to reduce emissions we need to give people safe and easy ways of getting around the city, other than by jumping in the car.

"This is another step in that direction, as we focus on moving towards a more climate-resilient way of life, now and for our future generations.

"We thank the Government for their investment in Porirua and look forward to seeing the end result."

Waka Kotahi Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King, said she was pleased Porirua City Council had received funding.

"The Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel.

"Funding criteria specified projects that would deliver strategic cycling/micro mobility networks, create walkable neighbourhoods, support healthy school travel, or make public transport easier to use.

"The aim is to open up streets to everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet."

Porirua City Council General Manager Infrastructure, Andrew Dalziel, said the cycleway project would connect key locations including Aotea College, Aotea Lagoon, Paremata School and the Paremata Railway Station. It would also form part of the national Te Araroa Trail.

In addition, the cycleway would tie in with a planned intersection upgrade for Papakowhai Road and Whitford Brown Avenue - a busy arterial route.

"Papakowhai Road is an important strategic link in Porirua City’s roading network, and the cycleway will be a valuable walking and cycling connection."

It is timely as Porirua City Council is developing an active transport plan for the city which seeks to create a safe, efficient and attractive alternative network to get around the city.

Transport Choices funding is currently indicative until Waka Kotahi works with Councils to explore how projects can be progressed in line with Transport Choices timeframes. Funding allocations may be adjusted after this consultation.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>




Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 