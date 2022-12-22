Kariaotahi Awarded Third Place In Bp Rescue Of The Month For A Quick-response Rescue That Saved Three Lives

On Wednesday, 4 May 2022, members of the Surf Lifesaving Kariaotahi search and rescue (SAR) squad were advised that a 13-year-old girl was struggling in the water at Kariaotahi Beach. Police were on the scene and in the process of gathering information.

SAR squad members and qualified Surf Lifeguards Shannon Swann and Taylor Harvey arrived first and began setting up an inflatable rescue boat (IRB). They were closely followed by Surf Lifeguard Bradley Walters who was liaising with Police on his way to the incident. He was advised that this was unfolding approximately 200m north of the Kariaotahi club.

Walters and Harvey departed from the club in an all-terrain vehicle, towing an IRB, while Swann took responsibility for communications, assisted by Surf Lifeguard Briar Lowe. Walters and Harvey headed north along the beach and reached the scene, where they found the family of the patient and members of the public gathering. Upon arriving, they were advised that there were now three people in trouble in the water as two bystanders had also entered the water in an attempt to rescue the original patient.

The IRB was swiftly launched, and they reached the first patient who was starting to go under the water. They pulled that person into the IRB, along with the second patient who was located nearby. The third patient was spotted out on a shallow bar with big waves, so the decision was made to take the first two patients to shore and then come back for the third.

When heading back out, Walters and Harvey had to navigate through the waves to reach the third patient. That patient was brought into the IRB and returned to the beach.

At the beach, all three patients were assessed and in a stable condition. However, due to the amount of salt water swallowed, and their exhausted state, they were all advised to head to the local medical centre for assessment.

The time from receiving the original call-out page to having all three patients safely back on the shore was only 15 minutes. The ability of the Kariaotahi SAR squad to swiftly respond, execute their skills under pressure in challenging conditions, and make decisions quickly ensured three lives were saved from a dire situation.

Brad Walters, Kariaotahi Vice President and one of the Surf Lifeguards involved in the rescue said, “The response from the whole team was fantastic in a rescue where time was of the essence. We arrived expecting to rescue one person but had to make some quick decisions to save all three people. To have everyone safely on the shore within 15 minutes of that first page was an incredible effort and it’s great to have this acknowledged in bp Rescue of the Month.”

bp Head of Country NZ, Matt Elliott, says bp is proud to support incredible volunteer Surf Lifeguards like those who make up Surf Lifesaving Kariaotahi.

“Since 1968 bp has been proud to stand behind Surf Life Saving New Zealand and its Surf Lifeguards who consistently put their amazing skills into action to keep us all safer at our beaches.”

For being awarded third place in bp Rescue of the Month, Surf Lifesaving Kariaotahi will be recognised with $200 worth of bp gift vouchers and a framed citation to display at their club.

Beach safety messages

Choose a lifeguarded beach

Swim between the flags

Swim, surf or fish with a mate. It pays to have back up if someone gets into trouble.

Click here for other Beach Basics safety messaging.

© Scoop Media

