Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Implores Beachgoers To Choose A Lifeguarded Beach & Swim Between The Flags

Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is pleading with beachgoers to visit safeswim.org.nz to choose beaches patrolled by lifeguards, and always swim between the red and yellow flags to prevent more beach fatalities this summer.

SLSNZ’s Chief Operations Officer Chris Emmett says, “Our hearts go out to those who have lost a family member. All of the incidents this past week have occurred outside of the patrol flags or outside of patrol times and locations, and could have been avoided.

“We have two long weekends, Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi Day, coming up and we know people will want to head to the beach. Last year our patrols rescued 726 people, and despite a record number of drownings across the country, there were no drownings between our red and yellow flags.

“To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, we ask you to head to a beach where there are lifeguards and swim between the flags, as that’s the safest place to swim.”

Beachgoers can check the Safeswim website, see safeswim.org.nz for patrol hours and locations; it has over 90 Lifeguard Patrol locations across the country.

Chris Emmett says, “Keep it safe, keep it smart, and stay within your limits. Be sure to watch out for rip currents that can carry you away from shore and be smart around rocks. Please don’t overestimate your ability in the water, and never swim or surf alone.”

If you observe someone in trouble in the water, call 111 and ask for the Police. They are in direct contact with all the marine rescue services around the country.

Beach Safety Messages

  • Go to safeswim.org.nz to choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red & yellow flags.
  • Watch out for rip currents. They can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip, remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand to signal for help and *Ride the rip until help arrives, or you can swim back to shore
  • Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice, as beach conditions can change regularly
  • Know your limits/ Don’t overestimate your ability or underestimate the conditions
  • Always keep a very close eye on young children in or near the water. Keep children within arm’s reach at all times
  • Get a friend to swim, surf or fish with you
  • If in doubt, stay out!
  • If you see someone in trouble in the water, call 111 and ask for the Police

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Chris Hipkins chosen as Labour leader, will be NZ’s next PM


Remutaka MP and Minister of Education Chris Hipkins is the sole nominee to become leader of the the Labour Party. Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation sparked a Labour Party leadership contest. Hipkins has been a high-profile minister in the Labour government, taking on significant portfolios...
More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Shrinking Of Labour’s Vision


Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy...
More>>


 
 


Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>


Socialist Equality Group: On Jacinda Ardern's Resignation
Ardern is bailing out as the ruling elite is demanding a major escalation in the attacks on the working class. The implicit message was that she does not feel up to the task of implementing this brutal agenda. It also cannot be ruled out that Ardern’s resignation was prompted by pressure from New Zealand’s allies in Washington... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>

National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 