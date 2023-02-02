Building Inspectors Head North To Support The Recovery Effort

The Kāpiti Coast District Council building team is doing their bit to support the mammoth recovery effort in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland by sending staff to support the rapid building assessment process.

Mayor Janet Holborow says three staff will travel to Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland today as part of a regional effort to support the Auckland Council building inspection team.

“We are very fortunate to have people that can mobilise quickly.

“The Auckland Council building inspection team has been working around the clock to assess flood damaged homes, commercial and public buildings since last weekend so we are pleased to be in a position to show some manaakitanga and help out,” says the Mayor.

James Jefferson, Group Manager Regulatory Services says the Council’s building team is well-equipped to respond to this event having recently completed a rapid building assessment training exercise in November.

“Flooding across the motu in recent months has highlighted just how important it is to be prepared.

“We undertake regular training for emergencies and we are pleased to be in a position to help out our Auckland Council colleagues in what is a very challenging environment.”

Mr Jefferson said Council may need to re-prioritise existing inspection schedules if staff are required to support the recovery effort beyond the long weekend.

“If this is the case, we’ll work with our customers to minimise delays.”

Mr Jefferson, who is also the Lead Controller for the Kāpiti Emergency Operations Centre, urged the Kāpiti Coast community to take some time this long weekend to make or check over their household emergency plans.

“People think ‘it won’t happen to me’ but experience has shown us that emergencies can happen at any time.

“While councils, emergency services and Civil Defence have strong plans in place to respond, in a major emergency these services will be stretched so we need everyone in our community to play their part.

“There’s some great tips and resources available online about how to develop a household plan, emergency supplies, and what to put in your grab bag. Visit http://www.wremo.nz/for more info.”

