Death Following Serious Crash, Galatea Road, Galatea

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Galatea Road on 26 February.

Police were called to the scene about 3.30pm.

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition, however they have sadly now died.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

