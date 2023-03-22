Daytime Full Closures Lower Buller Gorge, SH6, For Culvert Replacement

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be closing the Lower Buller Gorge, SH6, for two full days in early April, ahead of Easter, with a third day involving 20 minute delays.

“An old culvert is being replaced with a larger, more resilient culvert ahead of winter,” says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham.

The work will take place from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday 4 and 5 April.

There will be a half hour opening between 1 pm and 1.30 pm.

On Thursday 6 April, the road will be managed with Stop/ Go and drivers can expect 20-minute delays.

The section of road closed is between the SH67/ SH6 intersection at the entrance to Westport and Inangahua Junction/ intersection with SH69.

The only other route into and out of Westport is via the Coast Road, SH6, south to Punakaiki and Greymouth while SH6 to the east/ Murchison is closed.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated through the Lower Buller Gorge for the two days of closure.

This work is weather dependent so if it is wet, it may be rescheduled for the next fine day. “We appreciate this work will be inconvenient for many users of the Murchison to Westport highway and thank people for scheduling their trips to make the 1 pm to 1.30 pm opening spot on those two days,” says Moira Whinham.

Electronic signs will update the closures at each end and advise of any changes.

