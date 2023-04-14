Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trustees Appointed To Lead Pasefika Housing Project

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Central Pacific Collective

Leaders from Pasefika, iwi, health, finance, and urban design have been appointed to an independent board of trustees to deliver a transformational Pasefika housing project in Porirua.

The Pasefika Housing Trust Board will govern Our Whare Our Fale – an initiative to build up to 300 affordable homes for Pasefika families over the next 10 years. The programme’s purpose is to increase the wellbeing of Pasefika families and communities by providing affordable, multi-generational homes.

Trustees include Murray Edridge (Chair), Helmut Modlik, Magele Maria Uluilelata, Greg Thompson, Matamoana Nuku, and Dr Margaret Southwick.

The Board of Trustees will lead the development of the project’s masterplan, community engagement, and building programme, working with Porirua’s Pasefika community iwi partner Ngāti Toa, Porirua City Council, and the government.

The Board has been established by Central Pacific Collective, a community organisation that developed the programme and secured funding for its delivery in Budget 2022.

“We’re pleased to have such a high calibre of leaders involved, reflecting the importance of the project and its transformational impact. Each of the board members brings deep professional experience and a commitment to improving the lives and wellbeing of Wellington’s Pasefika community,” says CPC CEO Fa’amatuainu Tino Pereira MNZM.

“Pasefika people experience inequitable outcomes across nearly every measure. Providing high-quality, affordable housing will improve wellbeing and help Pasefika people to build inter-generational wealth and independence.

“We’ll be working across Porirua to ensure the community are at the centre of this project and the development reflects their needs,” says Fa’amatuainu.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Central Pacific Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>



Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 