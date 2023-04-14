Trustees Appointed To Lead Pasefika Housing Project

Leaders from Pasefika, iwi, health, finance, and urban design have been appointed to an independent board of trustees to deliver a transformational Pasefika housing project in Porirua.

The Pasefika Housing Trust Board will govern Our Whare Our Fale – an initiative to build up to 300 affordable homes for Pasefika families over the next 10 years. The programme’s purpose is to increase the wellbeing of Pasefika families and communities by providing affordable, multi-generational homes.

Trustees include Murray Edridge (Chair), Helmut Modlik, Magele Maria Uluilelata, Greg Thompson, Matamoana Nuku, and Dr Margaret Southwick.

The Board of Trustees will lead the development of the project’s masterplan, community engagement, and building programme, working with Porirua’s Pasefika community iwi partner Ngāti Toa, Porirua City Council, and the government.

The Board has been established by Central Pacific Collective, a community organisation that developed the programme and secured funding for its delivery in Budget 2022.

“We’re pleased to have such a high calibre of leaders involved, reflecting the importance of the project and its transformational impact. Each of the board members brings deep professional experience and a commitment to improving the lives and wellbeing of Wellington’s Pasefika community,” says CPC CEO Fa’amatuainu Tino Pereira MNZM.

“Pasefika people experience inequitable outcomes across nearly every measure. Providing high-quality, affordable housing will improve wellbeing and help Pasefika people to build inter-generational wealth and independence.

“We’ll be working across Porirua to ensure the community are at the centre of this project and the development reflects their needs,” says Fa’amatuainu.

© Scoop Media

