Update - crash, Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway
Sunday, 16 April 2023, 4:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
15 April
The road has now reopened and a man has been
arrested after the earlier crash on the Mackays to Peka Peka
Expressway, near Waikanae.
About 6pm, Police signalled for
a vehicle to stop on the Expressway due to the manner of
driving.
The vehicle stopped, however as the officer was
approaching it on foot, the driver failed to remain stopped
and entered traffic, where a crash with another vehicle
occurred almost immediately.
There were no serious
injuries however two people were taken to hospital as a
precaution.
The 32-year-old man is expected to face a
number of driving
charges.
