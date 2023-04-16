Update - crash, Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway

15 April

The road has now reopened and a man has been arrested after the earlier crash on the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway, near Waikanae.

About 6pm, Police signalled for a vehicle to stop on the Expressway due to the manner of driving.

The vehicle stopped, however as the officer was approaching it on foot, the driver failed to remain stopped and entered traffic, where a crash with another vehicle occurred almost immediately.

There were no serious injuries however two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 32-year-old man is expected to face a number of driving charges.

© Scoop Media

