Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taranaki’s Around The Mountain Circuit Closed Until Further Notice

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Taranaki Maunga’s Around the Mountain Circuit has been closed until further notice due to severe storm damage and constant erosion with sections of track which have been wiped out in recent weeks.

Picture credit – Department of Conservation, Taranaki

Department of Conservation staff made the call to close the Stony River/ Hangatahua Route along the Around the Mountain Circuit last week after assessing storm damage to the area. The closure of the route means trampers cannot complete the full circuit.

“The route has become unsafe for trampers due to erosion and the ongoing risk of rock fall,” says DOC’s Taranaki Operations Manager Gareth Hopkins.

“Access from the Bells Falls junction (near Holly Hut) through to Kahui Hut is closed. This will impact trampers attempting the Around the Mountain Circuit.”

Although the closure will disappoint some visitors to Egmont National Park (proposed to be known as Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki), the risk of serious injury to trampers is significant. Currently it is not possible to reroute or repair the track, says Gareth Hopkins.

The closure will be reviewed in six months when DOC has carried out further assessment work to determine if a repair is feasible.

“We urge the public to stay off this track. The park has a range of other tramping and day walk options for visitors to enjoy,” Gareth Hopkins says.

The western and southern side of Taranaki Maunga is particularly prone to severe erosion, flooding and lahars leading to track damage. This has worsened in recent years.

Trampers are urged to check for up-to-date track conditions on the DOC website and ensure they are aware of weather forecasts – and be adequately prepared - before setting out.

Staff at DOC’s Visitor Centres can assist with information and advice.

The Around the Mountain Circuit receives about 1000-2000 visitors a year. It is considered suitable for experienced trampers with good back-country skills. It is not recommended for inexperienced or novice trampers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 