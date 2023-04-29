Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Trains For The Lower North Island A Great Start

Saturday, 29 April 2023, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Save Our Trains

Save Our Trains Campaign says new hybrid trains for the Lower North Island are a huge win for passengers, but there is still much work to do.

Save Our Trains Spokesperson Dr Paul Callister says new hybrid trains confirmed for the Lower North Island will allow for more frequent and comfortable services from Wellington to Palmerston North and Masterton.

“This decision secures the Capital Connection and Wairarapa Connection for the long term. It also provides a platform from which we can grow the long-distance passenger rail network,” says Dr Callister.

“Save Our Trains has been advocating for these new trains since our founding. The old trains were ancient and beginning to fail. We congratulate regional councillors, local MPs, and advocacy groups that have been working hard to make this happen.”

“This is a huge win and there are considerable benefits. These new trains will connect people, promote economic development, and help reduce carbon emissions. They’ll help support planned population growth in Kāpiti, Horowhenua, and Wairarapa.”

Save Our Trains Spokesperson Patrick Rooney says while the benefits of passenger rail investment in the Lower North Island are obvious, the need for that investment should be obvious in other parts of the country too.

Mr Rooney says the Upper North Island is an obvious example of where similar investment is required in the Golden Triangle of Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty where 40% of Aotearoa's population lives.

“Palmerston North and Masterton will have shiny new trains, while Hamilton will still rely on 50-year-old trains and Tauranga has no passenger rail service at all. We need to make a long-term commitment to rail nationwide.”

The Save Our Trains campaign was founded in late January 2022 by members of the public concerned about threats to passenger rail services throughout New Zealand.

