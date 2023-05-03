Police make arrest following Western Springs robbery

An arrest has been made over an aggravated robbery at a Western Springs petrol station early this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, of Auckland City CIB, says the investigation has progressed since the incident occurred just after midnight on Great North Road.

This afternoon detectives located and arrested a 16-year-old male.

“Police have charged the male with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into vehicle,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“There are enquiries ongoing to locate the second offender involved in the aggravated robbery this morning.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says the violent incident has left the night worker at the site understandably shaken.

“Police take this sort of offending incredibly seriously and our staff work hard to hold offenders accountable for the harm they inflict.”

The male charged is now before the Auckland Youth Court.

Police continue to ask anyone who has information to assist our ongoing enquiries to contact us via our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230503/3501.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

