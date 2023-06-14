Making An Impact: Dry July Addresses Soaring Demand For Cancer Support Services

Dry July, now in its 11th year, is set to make an impact as it calls upon Kiwis to take part in a month-long alcohol-free campaign. This powerful initiative not only challenges participants but also addresses the soaring demand for crucial cancer support services across the nation.

By participating in Dry July, individuals not only provide vital funding for essential services that support cancer patients as they navigate their lives beyond treatment but also challenge themselves to give up alcohol for one month.

The demand for these support services has never been more urgent. Dry July empowers cancer patients with the tools, resources, and sense of belonging needed to navigate their post-treatment journey.

This year, Dry July pledges its support to three major cancer support charities:

Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand

PINC&STEEL Cancer Rehab Foundation of NZ

Look Good Feel Better

Each of these organisations plays a vital role in enhancing the lives of New Zealanders facing cancer by offering practical services that address the physical and emotional toll of the disease.

Peter Dickens, Chief Executive of Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ, sheds light on the emotional and financial distress experienced by cancer patients. He acknowledges the vital assistance provided by Dry July funds to patients and families through their nationwide network of exercise classes known as Prost-FIT, as well as counselling services and welfare grants.

“Dry July is a fantastic campaign that utilises a unique way to engage the public and bring hope to those diagnosed with prostate cancer all across Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Peter.

Lou James, Founder of PINC&STEEL Cancer Rehab Foundation of NZ, is the leading force behind the cancer rehabilitation movement in New Zealand and Australia. Thanks to her incredible work, thousands of people affected by cancer have been supported in their recovery to reclaim their lives and thrive beyond cancer.

The trained physiotherapist and mother-of-two was inspired to start the program after seeing first-hand the emotional and physical toll cancer had on her clients and their families.

“People were suffering and didn’t know how to find the support and rehab they needed that would allow them to live a normal life post-cancer treatment,” says Lou.

“The more people I saw in my own clinic suffering, the more I realised I had the skills needed to help change lives.”

“The aftermath of treatment can present a range of physical, emotional, and financial burdens that continue long after the last chemotherapy or radiation treatment,” says Lou.

Look Good Feel Better General Manager Clare O'Higgins expresses gratitude for the continued overwhelming support received from New Zealanders.

She emphasises that through the generosity of individuals participating in Dry July, Look Good Feel Better has expanded its reach to provide over 380 programmes, both in-person and online, for individuals at any stage of cancer.

"The level of support shown by New Zealanders is truly incredible," says Clare. "Together, we can make a difference and create a better life for those impacted by cancer."

Dry July stands as a powerful movement that not only benefits personal health but also bridges the gap in cancer support services, ensuring that no New Zealander fights this disease alone. By committing to Dry July, participants show empathy for Kiwis living with cancer and provide them with a new lease on life through these transformative programs.

Registration for Dry July 2023 are now open. Whether signing up, sponsoring a friend, or joining as a team or workplace, interested individuals can visit www.dryjuly.co.nz to get involved and make a lasting impact.

About Dry July

The Dry July campaign challenges people to give up alcohol for the month of July and raise funds for people affected by cancer. People can participate as individuals or may choose to create a team or participate as a workplace team.

Dry July started in Australia in 2008, when three mates decided to abstain from alcohol for a month to raise money for a cause close to their hearts. Hoping to raise $3,000 to buy a TV for their local hospital’s waiting room, the initial campaign was a huge success and ended up raising over $250,000.

The Dry July campaign launched in New Zealand in 2012, run by the Dry July NZ Trust, and has since had over 61,000 people take part, and raised over $9 million to support cancer patients, their families and carers.

