People Asked To Take Care Around Crane At Wellington Regional Hospital

Te Whatu Ora Capital Coast & Hutt Valley is asking patients, whānau, and visitors to take care when travelling around the Delivery Suite / Medical Assessment Planning Unit (MAPU) and Te Pae Tiaki Wellington ED while building works are carried out each week from now until 21 July 2023.

“In 2020 we started the huge job of replacing the copper pipes in the main building, and we are now ready to start replacing the pipes in and around the wards,” said interim lead Hospital & Specialist Services Jamie Duncan.

“To reduce disruption, we are setting up two 12-bed wards to relocate to patients and staff away from the construction noise. This means the project will not affect overall inpatient bed numbers – particularly during the busy winter season.”

To achieve this, a crane will be used to install sections of a new temporary ward on the roof of the main hospital building. This work will largely take place early in the morning. On the nights that the crane is installed and working, a small number of parking spaces outside the Delivery Suite/MAPU entrance will be temporarily closed as a safety measure.

“Patients, whanau, and staff can be assured that they will be able to safely use the entrance to these services at all times. They will be able to follow a fenced-off walkway, and traffic management teams will be onsite.”

The second ward will be created on level 7 of the main building by relocating the Urology and Dialysis services in August and October 2023 to level 3 of the Clinical Services Block.

“We will be contacting patients affected by these changes over the coming months, and sharing updates on our social media channels and website. We would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation while we carry out this important upgrade of our main hospital wards and services.”

Dates parking will be closed temporarily by Delivery Suite/MAPU entrance

Parking outside the Delivery Suite/MAPU entrance will be temporarily closed at the following times:

· 5pm, Thursday 15 June to 6pm, Friday 16 June

· 5pm, Wednesday 21 June to 5pm, Thursday 22 June

· 5pm, Wednesday 28 June to 6am, Friday 30 June

· 5pm, Wednesday 12 July to 6am, Friday 14 July

· 5pm, Monday 17 July to 6am, Friday 21 or Saturday 22 July.

· If bad weather delays any work to the following day, we will provide updates on our website and social media channels.

People can use the fenced-off walkways to go to the Delivery Suite/MAPU entrance by following the pink arrows on the photo attached. This entrance will remain open at all times.



Learn more about the times the crane will be in use on the Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley website.

