Overnight Closure In Both Directions On SH1 From Drury To Papakura

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that a full closure on State Highway 1 (SH1) in both directions will be in place between Drury and Papakura from 9pm to 5am tonight.

A signposted detour via Great South Road will be in place.

Crews will be installing barriers and carrying out repair works to the Bremner Road overbridge following a truck incident on SH1 earlier today.

There is currently a full closure on SH1 in both directions between Drury and Papakura. This closure will remain in place until the site has been cleared.

Bremner Road overbridge will remain closed for the rest of the day, and throughout tonight.

As the median barrier has been severely damaged, the motorway will only re-open with one lane in each direction until temporary barriers can be installed.

There is congestion in the area so we are urging motorists to delay their travel in this area if possible. If not, expect delays to your journey.

