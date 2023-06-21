Overnight Closure In Both Directions On SH1 From Drury To Papakura
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 4:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists
that a full closure on State Highway 1 (SH1) in both
directions will be in place between Drury and Papakura from
9pm to 5am tonight.
A signposted detour via Great
South Road will be in place.
Crews will be installing
barriers and carrying out repair works to the Bremner Road
overbridge following a truck incident on SH1 earlier
today.
There is currently a full closure on SH1 in
both directions between Drury and Papakura. This closure
will remain in place until the site has been
cleared.
Bremner Road overbridge will remain closed
for the rest of the day, and throughout tonight.
As
the median barrier has been severely damaged, the motorway
will only re-open with one lane in each direction until
temporary barriers can be installed.
There is
congestion in the area so we are urging motorists to delay
their travel in this area if possible. If not, expect delays
to your
journey.
