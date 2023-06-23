Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastguard New Zealand Hosting Major Training Exercise

Friday, 23 June 2023, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Coastguard New Zealand

Aucklanders out on the Hauraki Gulf on Saturday can expect to see a flurry of activity from Coastguard as the organisation runs one of its largest-ever training exercises.

The event will involve seven units from across the Auckland region, who will be tasked to take part in a challenging mock rescue that will test their search skills, co-operation and on-scene command.

Volunteers from the Hibiscus Coast, North Shore, Auckland, Waiheke, Howick, Maraetai and Titirangi units will be participating with their rescue vessels, with volunteers also on-board Coastguard New Zealand’s Joe Hawke Rescue and Hukatai Rescue.

Coastguard New Zealand Head of Operations Rob McCaw said there will be volunteers from around New Zealand travelling to Auckland to learn about the Hauraki Gulf and observe the exercise.

“We have teams as far as Waihi Beach and Bluff joining us and this is one of the benefits of being a united Coastguard working together giving our all for life on the water,” he said.

A further 15 people at the Operations Centre at the Auckland Marine Rescue Centre will coordinate the exercise, which will be observed by NZ Search and Rescue.

Notes to editors

  • There are 2,100 volunteers who give their time at 63 Coastguard units around the country to help Kiwis stay safe on the water – whatever their waka
  • Since 1 July 2022 Coastguard volunteers have given more than 38,000 hours responding to 2,532 incidents across the country
  • Since 1 July 2022, Coastguard volunteers have rescued 79 people and saved five lives.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Coastguard New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell:
On ACT’s Anti-Worker Crusade & Israeli Settler Violence

The ACT Party’s announcement yesterday that it aims to stop workers in the gig economy from being allowed to test in court if they deserve to be treated as employees (and thus entitled to sick leave, holiday pay, etc) is the most blatant example yet of its hostility to working people. Any wage and salary earner who votes for ACT has to be a masochist. More>>



 
 


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>


Ian Powell: Rob Campbell on Māori Health Authority

Rob Campbell appears to be on an adrenaline driven burst of writing since his dismissal as Chair of Te Whatu Ora which shows no sign of diminishing. Campbell is ‘hooked’ on its dynamics and complexity along with its public good purpose. More>>


Green Party: Income Guarantee Calculator

The Green Party has launched a quick and easy tool that anyone can use to see how much of a difference the Income Guarantee will make to them and their whānau. More>>


TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Tuesday's announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Government: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 