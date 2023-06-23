Coastguard New Zealand Hosting Major Training Exercise

Aucklanders out on the Hauraki Gulf on Saturday can expect to see a flurry of activity from Coastguard as the organisation runs one of its largest-ever training exercises.

The event will involve seven units from across the Auckland region, who will be tasked to take part in a challenging mock rescue that will test their search skills, co-operation and on-scene command.

Volunteers from the Hibiscus Coast, North Shore, Auckland, Waiheke, Howick, Maraetai and Titirangi units will be participating with their rescue vessels, with volunteers also on-board Coastguard New Zealand’s Joe Hawke Rescue and Hukatai Rescue.

Coastguard New Zealand Head of Operations Rob McCaw said there will be volunteers from around New Zealand travelling to Auckland to learn about the Hauraki Gulf and observe the exercise.

“We have teams as far as Waihi Beach and Bluff joining us and this is one of the benefits of being a united Coastguard working together giving our all for life on the water,” he said.

A further 15 people at the Operations Centre at the Auckland Marine Rescue Centre will coordinate the exercise, which will be observed by NZ Search and Rescue.

Notes to editors

There are 2,100 volunteers who give their time at 63 Coastguard units around the country to help Kiwis stay safe on the water – whatever their waka

Since 1 July 2022 Coastguard volunteers have given more than 38,000 hours responding to 2,532 incidents across the country

Since 1 July 2022, Coastguard volunteers have rescued 79 people and saved five lives.

