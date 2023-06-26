UPDATE – Mount Maunganui Crash - Bay Of Plenty

A person has been taken into custody after a fleeing driver incident in Mount

Maunganui this evening.

Shortly after 7.30pm, Police received a report of a stolen vehicle driving

dangerously near Ngatai Road.

Police sighted the vehicle in the Mount Maunganui area and signalled for the

driver to stop.

The driver fled from Police down Marine Parade towards Bayfair.

Given the dangerous manner of driving, Police engaged in a short pursuit.

A short time later, the offending vehicle crashed into a power pole at the

Marine Parade and Tweed Street roundabout.

The intersection remains closed, due to powerlines across the road.

Work is underway to clear the area.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene, they sustained

minor to moderate injuries.

Fortunately, no members of the public were injured as a result of the

incident.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

