UPDATE – Mount Maunganui Crash - Bay Of Plenty
A person has been taken into custody after a fleeing
driver incident in Mount
Maunganui this evening.
Shortly after 7.30pm, Police received a
report of a stolen vehicle driving
dangerously near Ngatai Road.
Police sighted the vehicle in the Mount
Maunganui area and signalled for the
driver to stop.
The driver fled from Police down Marine Parade towards Bayfair.
Given the dangerous manner of driving, Police engaged in a short pursuit.
A short
time later, the offending vehicle crashed into a power pole
at the
Marine Parade and Tweed Street roundabout.
The intersection remains closed, due to powerlines across the road.
Work is underway to clear the area.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into
custody at the scene, they sustained
minor to moderate injuries.
Fortunately, no members of the public were
injured as a result of the
incident.
Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.