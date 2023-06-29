Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Notification Of Herbicide Use Consent

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

The public can now make submissions on resource consent applications from Environment Canterbury to spray agrichemicals (herbicides) for controlling weeds.

The application is for resource consents to replace expired consents for herbicide spraying in the region. 

We are notifying three consent applications:

CRC222040 – to discharge agrichemicals into surface water, land where they may enter water to control exotic weed species. This application seeks to replace CRC981580 and CRC041535.
CRC222041 – to discharge agrichemicals into the Coastal Marine Area to control exotic weed species. 
CRC222043 – to discharge agrichemicals to air associated with the spraying within or adjacent to waterways for the control of exotic weeds. 

You can view the formal public notice, application documents and make a submission online. Submissions close at 5pm on Thursday 27 July, 2023.

In this case, Environment Canterbury is both the applicant and the consent authority. These are two very distinct roles. As an applicant, we are held to the same standards as any other organisation. As the consenting authority, we must ensure an unbiased process, so the consent processing has been contracted to an external supplier and the final decision will be made by an independent decision maker.

More information about making a submission, the possibility of a hearing, and the RMA consent process can be found on our website.

