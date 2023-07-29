Serious Crash Ngunguru Road, Glenbervie - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Ngunguru Road, near East Rockingham Road, Glenbervie.

The crash was reported around 5:50pm.

Two people have received moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible.

If you are driving from the Tutukaka Coast you can take Whananaki South Road toward Hikurangi to access State Highway 1.

