Upcoming Closures On SH1 Between Ōrewa And Warkworth

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 10:05 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

To progress finishing work on the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway, overnight closures of SH1 are required during May.

The closures will be in place for both directions from Pukerito roundabout just to the north of Warkworth extending to Grand Drive near Ōrewa, for 5 nights from Sunday 12 May 9pm until 5am with a contingency of 5 nights from Sunday 19 May.

These works are weather-dependent and cannot take place in high winds or in storms where lightening may be present. While our team has factored in some contingency, poor weather may require rescheduling to the next suitable night.

Please plan ahead with the NZTA Journey Planner, and allow extra time when you travel.

Detour information:

Traffic travelling northbound: The detour will start at Ōrewa (Grand Drive) and finish at Warkworth. Please follow the recommended detour via Twin Coast Discovery Highway and the old State Highway 1 to Warkworth.

Traffic travelling southbound: The detour will start at Pukerito roundabout just north of Warkworth and finish at Ōrewa (Grand Drive). Please follow the recommended detour via the old State Highway 1 and Twin Coast Discovery Highway to the Ōrewa southbound on-ramp as motorists are unable to join the motorway before Johnstones Hill Tunnels.

These works have previously been delayed due to the closure of SH1 at Brynderwyn to reduce disruption to road users along the network. After the recent slip which has extended the closure for a number of weeks, we are unable to continue to postpone the finishing works on Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth.

