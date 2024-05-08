Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
First Snow, Ice Of The Year For Canterbury Alpine Passes

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 10:10 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is warning drivers to be ready for snow and ice conditions overnight Wednesday in Canterbury on high country, alpine passes.

“MetService is warning of the possibility of snow at road level on SH73 at Arthur’s and Porters Passes and SH7 the Lewis Pass,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for NZTA in Canterbury and the West Coast. “SH8 through Burkes Pass and the Tekapo to Twizel scenic route may also catch some snow and ice.

“Even if snow doesn’t settle on the road, it will be wet, and with temperatures dropping overnight we are expecting ice early Thursday morning, especially in shaded areas and on bridge decks. It is a good time for drivers to brush off their “How to drive in icy conditions” checklist.”

For example:

  • Drive slower than normal
  • Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that can cause you to skid
  • Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill
  • Double the two second following rule at least – it takes longer to stop on ice
  • If it is foggy, drive with your lights dipped
  • Plan your trip to avoid the coldest times of the day or night if you can.

We can expect periods of fog, rain, snow and ice on the South Island alpine highways over the next 24 hours.

Queenstown Lakes District chilly too

The Crown Range Road linking Wanaka and Queenstown may also get snow flurries late afternoon but little is expected to settle on the road at this stage.

MetService updates here: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-south

NZTA Journey Planner or Traffic and travel pages:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/

MetService key road snow warning spots as of Wednesday morning:

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

