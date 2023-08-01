Delays At The Rakaia Bridge Tonight – Alternate Route Is Via The Rakaia Gorge

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warns drivers south of Christchurch on SH1 to expect delays at the Rakaia River bridge this evening. A truck has broken down at the southern end of the bridge, reducing traffic to a single lane. Police are on site also helping with the traffic.

It may be a couple of hours or more until the truck is removed and congestion is reduced, says Andrew Crofts, System Manager for Waka Kotahi in Canterbury.

The alternate route is via Windwhistle and the Rakaia Gorge, SH77 with a single lane bridge there. See map below, this will add around 30 minutes to the journey in or out of Christchurch.

© Scoop Media

