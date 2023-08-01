Delays At The Rakaia Bridge Tonight – Alternate Route Is Via The Rakaia Gorge

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warns drivers south of
Christchurch on SH1 to expect delays at the Rakaia River
bridge this evening. A truck has broken down at the southern
end of the bridge, reducing traffic to a single lane. Police
are on site also helping with the traffic.
It may be a
couple of hours or more until the truck is removed and
congestion is reduced, says Andrew Crofts, System Manager
for Waka Kotahi in Canterbury.
The alternate route is
via Windwhistle and the Rakaia Gorge, SH77 with a single
lane bridge there. See map below, this will add around 30
minutes to the journey in or out of Christchurch.
