Police Use New Legislation In Response To Manawatu Gang Tensions

Police have escalated their efforts to target gang anti-social and violent behaviour in the Manawatū, invoking new legislation to disrupt gang activity.

Today Police have arrested three men with gang links in relation to possession of firearms and ammunition after a vehicle was stopped in Feilding this morning around 3.20am. All three men will be appearing before the Palmerston North District Court facing a variety of charges.

Police have invoked the use of the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act (CAIL) 2023 in the Manawatū area providing police with search warrant powers to search vehicles and the occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members and to seize their weapons during times of conflict. The new powers became law in April 2023 and while focussed specifically on gangs, we intend to use them prudently.

Extra staff have been brought into the area and are providing high-visibility reassurance patrols to the Palmerston North community after what is believed to be a gang-related shooting led to the death of a man at a Croydon Road address on Sunday afternoon.

Our community can expect to see Police continuing to respond to any unlawful behaviour by anyone who believes that they are above the law.

We are sending a clear message to all gangs and the wider community that Police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account.

People can report any incident in which their safety or that of others is at risk by calling 111 immediately. If it’s happened in the past, please contact 105.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

