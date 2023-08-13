Boil Water Notice Lifted For Luggate
Sunday, 13 August 2023, 8:46 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has now lifted
the boil water notice for the Luggate township water supply,
near Wānaka.
QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager
Simon Mason advised that the fault which occurred with the
chlorine dosing system overnight has now been
repaired.
“Water quality has been monitored
throughout the day and there is no requirement to continue
the boil notice and residents can resume using their water
as per usual,” said Mr Mason.
While there were no
known concerns with the quality of the source water,
chlorination is a critical treatment barrier at this site,
and provides a residual disinfectant as the water moves
through the reticulation system.
“Without this
barrier we were unable to have full confidence in the
quality of the water and a boil water notice was issued to
ensure there was no risk to the community. We’d like to
thank the residents of Luggate for their patience during the
precautionary boil notice period,” added Mr
Mason.
© Scoop Media
