Te Pae Oranga Partnership Welcomed In Tāmaki

Friday, 18 August 2023, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A new Te Pae Oranga partnership between Ruapōtaka Marae and Auckland City District Police has been welcomed into the Tāmaki communities today.

Te Pae Oranga (formerly Iwi Community Panels) provides an Iwi-led restorative alternative to court that responds to offending and addresses the harm caused, while also helping people to turn their lives around.

Auckland City Eastern Area Prevention Manager, Rachel Dolheguy, said the partnership with Ruapōtaka Marae is greatly valued.

“Through Te Pae Oranga we are working together to reduce reoffending and victimisation and to support safer communities.”

“Te Pae Oranga is for all people, from all ethnicities, and all walks of life and bringing the panels to Ruapōtaka Marae is a natural fit.”

Ruapōtaka Marae CEO, Georgie Thompson, said the approach aligns closely with their collaborative, community focused principles of a mataawaka marae for all people, to support whānau in Tāmaki.

The panels began running in June this year, and already more than 20 people have been referred for theft and driving related offending. 

Te Pae Oranga processes can be quite confronting, Georgie Thompson said. Through the processes victims and offenders tell their story and start along a restorative pathway.

“People are held accountable for their actions and must take responsibility. The panel works with the person and victim if there is one, to agree a plan of actions moving forward that addresses the harm and looks at underlying issues that may be contributing to offending behaviours,” Georgie Thompson said.

Deputy Commissioner Iwi and Communities, Wallace Haumaha, said investing in prevention is key to prevent reoffending and Police is pleased to see Te Pae Oranga continue to grow.

“We are committed to working together through trusted partnerships to find solutions that improve social wellbeing and outcomes for all.”

“Te Pae Oranga is an Iwi Māori-led solution that requires accountability while also uplifting people towards achieving their aspirations – and choosing a path away from courts and prisons.” 

The celebration hosted by Ruapōtaka Marae to welcome Te Pae Oranga was attended by iwi, community leaders and Police on 18 August 2023.

Ruapōtaka Marae works in collaboration with the three iwi of the area Ngai Tai Ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Pāoa and Ngāti Whatua to support whānau in Tāmaki.

Te Pae Oranga is supported by Māori leaders across Aotearoa, including the Māori King, Te Kiingi Tuuheitia Te Wherowhero VII, who is the programme’s patron.

