Councillors Asked To Approve Consultation On Safer Speeds

Elected members will be asked to consider a request to begin consultation on the proposed Queenstown Lakes District Speed Management Plan 2024-2027, at the full Council meeting this Thursday.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Tony Avery said the proposal includes lower speeds and safety improvements in our school zones and areas that will achieve the greatest safety benefit for all road users.

“Everyone should get where they’re going safely. Whether you’re driving, walking, cycling or even scooting, safer speeds are one important tool for reducing serious injury and death on the roads, supported by infrastructure improvements and education.”

Priority proposals for the 2024-2027 period include:

30km speed limit around our district’s schools

Safer speed limits around community-focused areas such as town centres, cemeteries, playgrounds, active travel routes

Lower speeds for key unsealed tourist routes

Introducing consistent safer speeds for new developments around the district

Mr Avery said speed management is all about ensuring safe and appropriate vehicle speeds that reflect the location, design and use of the roads.

“The proposals have been developed through a technical review of our network and in line with clear principles for speed management. These principles include safety for all; safe school zones and network consistency,” he said.

“The draft principles provide a local lens to guide a consistent approach to speed management across the district, and are aligned with the national focus through the Waka Kotahi Road to Zero Road Safety Strategy.

“We know speed is an important issue for our community and many have differing views on how lower speed limits affect them. We’re now seeking approval to start community consultation next month and hope to hear from a wide range of people to help finalise the priorities,” he said.

If approved, consultation on the vision, principles and priorities for speed management, and the proposed changes, is expected to start in early-mid September. The consultation material will include technical data and an online map to clearly illustrate the full suite of proposals, including those earmarked for further consideration in the 2027-2030 period.

