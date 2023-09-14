Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
More Time To Have Your Say On Proposed Intensification Changes

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has today announced an extension for submissions on the Proposed Urban Intensification Variation, with the new end date for submissions to be Thursday 5 October 2023.

QLDC General Manager Planning & Development, David Wallace acknowledged it was critical to provide the community with as many opportunities as possible to have a say on the matter.

“The changes proposed in this variation are significant in some areas of the Queenstown Lakes District, and we’ve heard from passionate community members that would like more time to consider these changes and to make an informed submission,” said Mr Wallace.

“We hear you, and I’m happy to share we’ve extended the submission period by an additional two weeks as a result of the conversations we’ve been having in the community over the last two weeks.”

Mr Wallace added he was confident the extension would allow for more people to learn about the variation, understand the proposed changes, and to share their thoughts.

Those with questions about the variation are being encouraged to contact QLDC’s Duty Planner (Policy) service, with a Council Policy Planner available from 8.00am to 5.00pm on weekdays to discuss the proposed changes by calling 03 441 0499 (Queenstown) or 03 443 0024 (Wānaka).

The proposed Urban Intensification Variation includes changes to align with central government requirements in locations across the district, including in areas near commercial activities, or with existing or planned access to frequent public transport services.

The variation would also provide for increased densities and heights of buildings in existing urban environments, allowing for the development of smaller and attached-style housing near public infrastructure.

The changes proposed as part of the variation mark the implementation of several outcomes and objectives identified across the Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan 2021, the Joint Housing Action Plan, and the Climate and Biodiversity Plan 2022-2025.

These plans collectively give strategic direction to how the district will grow, create well-designed neighbourhoods and deliver integrated spatial planning decisions on land use, urban development, transport planning and natural corridor networks which help to reduce emissions, restore indigenous biodiversity, and improve climate change resilience across the district.

