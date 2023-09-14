Strong Winds To Bluster Aotearoa New Zealand

Covering period of Thursday 14th - Monday 18th September



A bout of strong winds looks to batter most of Aotearoa New Zealand to end the week, then another significant bout of strong winds arrives this weekend. Saturday is the pick of the weekend for the North Island.

West to northwest winds are strengthening ahead of a front as it moves north over Aotearoa New Zealand today. Several Strong Wind Warnings and Watches are in place in the South Island and lower North Island on Thursday, although blustery conditions can be expected for most parts of the country over next few days with another front expected this weekend. The fronts will also bring some periods of rain and showers, especially to western parts of New Zealand.

Winds temporarily ease during Friday after they turn cooler southwest behind the first front. However, northwesterlies strengthen again ahead of another front that moves north over Aotearoa this weekend. Winds are looking particularly vigorous over central New Zealand late Saturday and Sunday, and could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures like trampolines.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey explains, “The first front clears the country later on Friday and this weekend starts on a relatively calm note. However, northwesterlies quickly strengthen over the South Island and lower North Island on Saturday as the next front approaches. A combination of high pressure to the north of New Zealand and a deep low pressure system over the Southern Ocean will help create some very strong winds.”

The rest of the North Island, from Manawatū northwards, can expect a mainly fine and calm Saturday with the strong winds not arriving there until Sunday.

“Conditions should be fine with light winds for the NRL play-off match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday evening,” adds Glassey.

The strong northwest flow over the country will also help create some warm temperatures in eastern areas. Afternoon temperatures are expected to exceed 20 degrees Celsius in Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Marlborough and Canterbury on Sunday. When air coming from the northwest loses its moisture as it moves over ranges, it warms as it descends down the other side. This is known as the Foehn effect.

Looking ahead to next week, strong winds are likely to continue to affect parts of New Zealand, although they ease somewhat for most of the country on Monday.

© Scoop Media

