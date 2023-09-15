Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Very Windy Weekend Ahead

Friday, 15 September 2023, 4:34 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 September
 

MetService is forecasting a significant westerly wind event this weekend where windy conditions are expected right across the South Island, and the southern half of the North Island (south of Taupō).

Conditions are expected to be even more challenging than Thursday's strong wind, which caused power outages in Wairarapa, with the potential for widespread disruptions.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James says, “It’s has been quite a while since we’ve seen such a strong westerly setup – typical for this time of year. Spring is traditionally the windiest season, but we have not seen a typical spring for a couple of years.”

Severe weather Watches and Warnings have already been issued for this impending weather event. People are advised to stay vigilant and informed as the situation unfolds.

“The South Island sees the impacts first, with the first warnings in effect from 1pm on Saturday in the Canterbury High country. Strong winds then spread onto the lower North Island during Sunday morning, with Wellington coming under a warning from 11am.”

Those planning to travel with trucks, caravans, trailers, or motorbikes should exercise caution and consider delaying their trips if possible. Road closures may occur so keep up to date with road conditions through Waka Kotahi.

In addition to the strong winds, MetService have also issued Heavy Rain Warnings for the western South Island, where up to 200 mm are expected over the next few days.

Andrew reiterates that wind is the main concern, “Boaties: Check your moorings. Parents: Tie down your trampolines. Road users: Check your journey before you set off. Everyone south of about Taupō needs to be aware we are in store for a very windy weekend.”

MetService is committed to keeping the public safe and informed during extreme weather events. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

For up-to-date weather information and severe weather warnings, please visit metservice.com
For up-to-date road information, please Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
National Party: Attracting Talent & Supporting Startups

A National government will create a vibrant tech sector that has the potential to support economic growth with high-paying jobs and high-value exports. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More


Government: Investing In West Coast’s Roading Resilience

The Government is investing over $22M across eighteen projects to improve the resilience of West Coast roads that have been affected by extreme weather and a dedicated Transport Resilience Fund has been established for early preventative works to protect the state highway network from future disruption. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 