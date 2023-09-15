Very Windy Weekend Ahead

Covering period of Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 September



MetService is forecasting a significant westerly wind event this weekend where windy conditions are expected right across the South Island, and the southern half of the North Island (south of Taupō).

Conditions are expected to be even more challenging than Thursday's strong wind, which caused power outages in Wairarapa, with the potential for widespread disruptions.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James says, “It’s has been quite a while since we’ve seen such a strong westerly setup – typical for this time of year. Spring is traditionally the windiest season, but we have not seen a typical spring for a couple of years.”

Severe weather Watches and Warnings have already been issued for this impending weather event. People are advised to stay vigilant and informed as the situation unfolds.

“The South Island sees the impacts first, with the first warnings in effect from 1pm on Saturday in the Canterbury High country. Strong winds then spread onto the lower North Island during Sunday morning, with Wellington coming under a warning from 11am.”

Those planning to travel with trucks, caravans, trailers, or motorbikes should exercise caution and consider delaying their trips if possible. Road closures may occur so keep up to date with road conditions through Waka Kotahi.

In addition to the strong winds, MetService have also issued Heavy Rain Warnings for the western South Island, where up to 200 mm are expected over the next few days.

Andrew reiterates that wind is the main concern, “Boaties: Check your moorings. Parents: Tie down your trampolines. Road users: Check your journey before you set off. Everyone south of about Taupō needs to be aware we are in store for a very windy weekend.”

MetService is committed to keeping the public safe and informed during extreme weather events. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

For up-to-date weather information and severe weather warnings, please visit metservice.com

For up-to-date road information, please Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner

