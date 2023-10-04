Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Region Welcomes New Arrival Of H145 Rescue Helicopter

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust


The Waikato, King Country and Coromandel region receive the newest addition to its Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter operations family, the new Airbus H145 twin-engine helicopter.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter service has long been a two rescue helicopter base and with this new H145 rescue helicopter, it will remain a two rescue helicopter base, ensuring continued critical and life-saving assistance across the region and surrounding regions.

The state-of-the-art aircraft, valued at NZD 18 million dollars, has undergone an 18-month development process installing advanced technology and top-of-the-line equipment. Thanks to the help of our amazing community and sponsors, we are proud to announce that this incredible new rescue helicopter will be set to start its service in October 2023.

The new H145 rescue helicopter displays new additions that significantly increase its efficiency and performance in critical and emergency situations. It is equipped with advanced autopilot capabilities and avionics, which work by allowing the helicopter's flight control system to take over several manual tasks that were previously operated by the pilot, enabling the helicopter to fly predefined and customised routes accurately. This, in turn, significantly reduces the pilot’s workload, meaning they can concentrate on critical tasks.

With its advanced autopilot system, the H145 rescue helicopter will also have more capability to fly in poor weather conditions, providing the rescue crew with more options in emergency situations. Pilots are then able to navigate through poor visibility with ease, allowing rescue teams to attend to missions in weather conditions that were previously considered unsuitable. The H145 helicopter also has skids that make it easier to land on rough or uneven terrain. Skids allow a helicopter to land on surfaces that would be difficult to manoeuvre on with wheels, such as rocky or muddy terrain. Additionally, skids provide a wider base of support for the helicopter, making it more stable on the ground.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This H145 also has an increased amount of space in the cabin that can be fully utilised. This H145 rescue helicopter has been designed with a 3-seat configuration in the back, which has enabled the creation of a center console between two of the seats. This unique addition will provide the Critical Care Flight Paramedic with easy-to-reach medical equipment, making the emergency response process even more efficient. The center console addition is exclusive to this helicopter and is the only aircraft in New Zealand that features this innovative design.

“We have highly skilled pilots and specially trained crew and paramedics to carry out the latest aviation and medical technology. This specialist aircraft will give clinical staff more room to provide vital patient care and better patient outcomes” says Chris Moody Chief Operating Officer.

The new H145 rescue helicopter also features a striking new Puhoro. A beautiful and intricate design that has been specifically created for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter to represent both a Katikati (guardian spirit) of the Waka, and the different journeys that people take while being carried on our Waka and their journeys beyond that time and space. This special design provides assurance to those in need, that help is on the way.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter is manned with a dedicated team of pilots, crewman and critical care flight paramedics on call 24/7, 365 days of the year. In 2022, alone, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out an incredible 890 missions to the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions. And, as of this year, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter has already completed over 500 life-saving missions.

The launch of this new aircraft marks an exciting development for the Waikato region, ensuring that help is available in an instant for those in times of need. In an emergency, every minute matters – and now, thanks to the launch of the new Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, help is always within reach for those who need it most.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Philips Search and Rescue Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


 
 
Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More


Election Podcast: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending it’s a close race anymore, on 30 September bro, dude, maaate, TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100%. After attending National’s press conference where Luxon & Brown announced their policy of scrapping the clean car discount, Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?” More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 