Waikato Region Welcomes New Arrival Of H145 Rescue Helicopter



The Waikato, King Country and Coromandel region receive the newest addition to its Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter operations family, the new Airbus H145 twin-engine helicopter.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter service has long been a two rescue helicopter base and with this new H145 rescue helicopter, it will remain a two rescue helicopter base, ensuring continued critical and life-saving assistance across the region and surrounding regions.

The state-of-the-art aircraft, valued at NZD 18 million dollars, has undergone an 18-month development process installing advanced technology and top-of-the-line equipment. Thanks to the help of our amazing community and sponsors, we are proud to announce that this incredible new rescue helicopter will be set to start its service in October 2023.

The new H145 rescue helicopter displays new additions that significantly increase its efficiency and performance in critical and emergency situations. It is equipped with advanced autopilot capabilities and avionics, which work by allowing the helicopter's flight control system to take over several manual tasks that were previously operated by the pilot, enabling the helicopter to fly predefined and customised routes accurately. This, in turn, significantly reduces the pilot’s workload, meaning they can concentrate on critical tasks.

With its advanced autopilot system, the H145 rescue helicopter will also have more capability to fly in poor weather conditions, providing the rescue crew with more options in emergency situations. Pilots are then able to navigate through poor visibility with ease, allowing rescue teams to attend to missions in weather conditions that were previously considered unsuitable. The H145 helicopter also has skids that make it easier to land on rough or uneven terrain. Skids allow a helicopter to land on surfaces that would be difficult to manoeuvre on with wheels, such as rocky or muddy terrain. Additionally, skids provide a wider base of support for the helicopter, making it more stable on the ground.

This H145 also has an increased amount of space in the cabin that can be fully utilised. This H145 rescue helicopter has been designed with a 3-seat configuration in the back, which has enabled the creation of a center console between two of the seats. This unique addition will provide the Critical Care Flight Paramedic with easy-to-reach medical equipment, making the emergency response process even more efficient. The center console addition is exclusive to this helicopter and is the only aircraft in New Zealand that features this innovative design.

“We have highly skilled pilots and specially trained crew and paramedics to carry out the latest aviation and medical technology. This specialist aircraft will give clinical staff more room to provide vital patient care and better patient outcomes” says Chris Moody Chief Operating Officer.

The new H145 rescue helicopter also features a striking new Puhoro. A beautiful and intricate design that has been specifically created for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter to represent both a Katikati (guardian spirit) of the Waka, and the different journeys that people take while being carried on our Waka and their journeys beyond that time and space. This special design provides assurance to those in need, that help is on the way.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter is manned with a dedicated team of pilots, crewman and critical care flight paramedics on call 24/7, 365 days of the year. In 2022, alone, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out an incredible 890 missions to the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions. And, as of this year, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter has already completed over 500 life-saving missions.

The launch of this new aircraft marks an exciting development for the Waikato region, ensuring that help is available in an instant for those in times of need. In an emergency, every minute matters – and now, thanks to the launch of the new Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, help is always within reach for those who need it most.

© Scoop Media

