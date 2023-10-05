Update: Serious Crash, Temuka

Police can confirm two people have died following a serious crash near Temuka today.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Middleswamp Road and Guild Road and was reported to Police at around 11.45am.

A third person was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The road has reopened following an examination of the crash scene by the Serious Crash Unit.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

