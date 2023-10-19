Dog Day 2023 - A Celebration Of Our Four-Legged Best Friends At Brothers Beer Juke Joint Mt Eden

Brothers Beer Juke Joint’s Annual Dog Day is back for another year from Midday on Sunday 5th November 2023. The day will be jam-packed with dog-friendly activations and giveaways from our awesome dog-loving partners. All are welcome to our doggy celebration, so head down with your families, friends and dogs to Mt Eden, with plenty of parking available onsite and on Akiraho street.

We’ll have photo frames and props set up with our in-house photographer around until 2pm to snap some photos of you and your pooch having a blast. Take your own photos and tag #dogday23 and our handle on social media to be in with a chance to win spot prizes such as bar tabs and dog treats, plus go into the draw to win a prize package worth more than $250!

We’re also giving away a huge prize package on social media, valued at over $500, with the winner being announced on the day. There will be treats and samples available all day long for your furry friends, plus special priced dog meals available to purchase at the bar and drink specials for the humans - because why should the dogs have all the fun?! The usual Juke Joint offerings of low ‘n’ slow barbecue, sides and veggie options will be available and of course our impressive range of craft beers, strictly for human consumption.

“We are big on dogs at Brothers Beer Juke Joint BBQ. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and laid back approach to going out for the whole family”. Says Brothers Beer Juke Joint owner Anthony Browne, “Dog Day is a celebration of all of our awesome locals and their dogs. Come down, enjoy a beer and a bite to eat with other dog-loving locals”.

The event is completely free! Bring along the whole family and celebrate dogs with us. A huge thanks to our generous partners and sponsors for helping make this Dog Day the best one yet.

