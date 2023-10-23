Council Update #5 On Toomath’s Building Fire
Monday, 23 October 2023, 8:26 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Work on the fire damaged Toomath’s Building has
progressed quickly and the cordon along Ghuznee Street has
been lifted today (Monday 23 October).
The building
owners engaged a contractor to start demolition on Friday.
Scaffolding has been put up to provide enough support for
the building to return it to at least the structural state
prior to the fire, and has allowed the fencing to be brought
hard back against the containers.
This first phase has
been achieved ahead of schedule, and most of the cordon can
now be removed.
The footpath opposite the building and
the road corridor are both able to be accessed, but the
footpath directly in front of the building is closed until
further notice for safety reasons.
Manual demolition
can now start with minimal impact on the local businesses
and residents. A digger will be placed at the rear of the
building for removal of materials.
Metlink has been
advised. Visit metlink.org.nz for more
information on routes that were diverted.
We thank the
local businesses and residents for their patience and
understanding during this challenging
time.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?
Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More
Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Selective Morality On Gaza
Here’s the sound of MFAT blowing its own trumpet to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our genuinely heroic role in alerting the international community to the Rwanda genocide: Calling for the Council to recognise that genocide was being perpetrated against the Tutsi population, and urging the UN to strengthen its peacekeeping measures at a time when others looked to disengage from Africa, New Zealand used its presidency to call for action. Too bad we've not done anything remotely similar with respect to the genocidal situation unfolding in Gaza. More