Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Last Land And Water Regional Plan Meeting This Week

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The last of 12 community meetings across Otago seeking public input on ORC’s Land and Water

Regional Plan is on Friday – but the online feed-back form will be live until 6 November.

The Ophir Peace Memorial Hall in Swindon St, Ophir, is the venue for Friday’s last LWRP community

engagement forum, with sessions from 11am-2pm and another from 3pm-6pm.

Areas of interest to the public have so far included proposed changes around setbacks from

waterbodies for various farming activities, and more specifically for dairy operations, the suggested

limits on the number of cows per hectare, and the suggested restrictions on the amount of nitrogen

fertiliser used per hectare.

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says she is “really pleased” with the turn out to the in-person meetings all

around Otago to date and also the large number of people who attended the on-line forums.

“The engagement has been really great and staff have been busy collating peoples’ feedback around the

issues which really matter to them.”

“While the in-person meetings come to an end in Ophir on Friday, we’re encouraging people in Otago to

continue using the on-line feed-back form, which has been proving popular,” she says.

“The eventual LWRP will be a cornerstone document for future environmental protection across all Otago.

This is why it’s so important people and communities come together now and engage with us so their views

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

can help shape the Plan,” she says.

“We used the tag line ‘to chart a course for Otago’s waterbodies” because the LWRP is going set a long-term

vision around how Otago’s land and waterways will be managed and protected for many years ahead. It will

be the mainstay point of reference,” she says.

Once all feedback has been collated, ORC will use these to inform development of the final LWRP. This draft

Plan will be shared with ORC councillors in December 2023, and is scheduled to be publicly notified in June

next year – which will include public submissions.

Learn more about the draft Land and Water Regional Plan:

www.orc.govt.nz/landwater

You can also give your feedback online now:

www.orc.govt.nz/feedback

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Chris Hipkins Is Living On Borrowed Time

Currently, Chris Hipkins is serving as a place-holder leader until other colleagues do the numbers and figure out their capacity for taking on what can be a highly stressful and thankless role in opposition. On his career record to date, Hipkins’ skills and instincts are far better suited to the role of opposition leader than Prime Minister. For much of 2024 at least, Hipkins could make life a misery for Christopher Luxon in Parliament. That’s small comfort though. Relatively few people (other than the political tragics) tune in regularly to Question Time. Also, given the scale of Labour’s defeat, the Hipkins brand has taken a serious hammering. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 