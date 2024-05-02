Road Closure: State Highway 6, Hira - Tasman

State Highway 6 at Hira is closed in both directions following a truck crash this morning.

Police were called about 4.40am after a truck hauling hazardous chemicals went off the road and collided with a barrier, between Central Road and Hori Bay Road.

There are no reported injuries and no damage to the vehicle’s load.

Due to the position of the truck, which is hanging over the edge of the road, both lanes have been closed while a heavy tow is arranged.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and the only alternative route is through St Arnaud. Motorists are advised to expect delays and check NZTA’s Journey Planner website [1] for latest road conditions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

