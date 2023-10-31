Chiefs Rugby Club Makes Move Toward Sustainability

Hamilton based motor vehicle dealership, Ingham Hyundai, and Chiefs Rugby Club have today announced a partnership in a move to support environmental sustainability. The partnership sees Ingham Hyundai become the official vehicle provider for Chiefs Rugby Club who are on a journey to reduce their environmental impact.

According to CEO, Simon Graafhuis, “We’re excited to announce we are back in partnership with Ingham Hyundai as official vehicle provider of the Chiefs Rugby Club. As an organisation we are acutely aware of the carbon footprint the professional sport industry leaves on the world, and it is difficult to reduce our impact with the large level of travel required with an international competition. So, it is great to be provided a Hyundai fleet of largely hybrid vehicles for the Chiefs staff to perform their roles, do the right thing for the environment, and reduce fuel usage”.

Ingham Hyundai previously sponsored the Chiefs as a vehicle provider in 2016 and were eager to return to a partnership with the club and guide the organisation on the best vehicles to meet their needs while decreasing their environmental impact.

Greg Renner, Dealer Principal of Ingham Hyundai, said “The whole Ingham Hyundai team and I are thrilled to be able to partner with the Chiefs Rugby Club and support them on their journey towards more sustainable operations. For me personally, rugby and the Chiefs club is something I am deeply passionate about and it’s great to be able to give back to a club that has such a loyal fanbase. We’re excited to see the Chiefs branded Tucson Hybrids travelling around the region and we look forward to working with the Chiefs Rugby Club to deliver some incredible experiences for our customers”.

© Scoop Media

