Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Proposes Revised Walking And Cycling Designs For SH45 In Response To Feedback From Residents

Friday, 3 November 2023, 7:08 pm
Press Release: NPDC

NPDC is calling for feedback on three revised designs to upgrade cycling and walking facilities on South Road / Devon Street West (SH45), making it safer for all road users.

This is the second round of consultation on projects proposed to utilise funding allocated to NPDC from the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund administered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. This funding can only be used to support initiatives that help reduce emissions.

The revamped designs for South Road / Devon Street West (SH45) were asked for by our Mayor and Councillors in response to public feedback on the first round of consultation in August, which attracted just over 1500 submissions.

“This route has the biggest potential to make a positive impact improving safety for all road users as it services six schools, has a high crash rate with 29 incidents over the past 10 years and would encourage cycling,” says NPDC Transportation Senior Project Manager Liz Beck

“We’ve taken onboard concerns of residents like traffic congestion and parking loss as much as possible, while still delivering significantly improved walking and cycling infrastructure, which there was also a lot of support for, within design guidelines and the funding available.”

The two proposed routes along Mangorei Road and Breakwater Road/St Aubyn Street are still on the table and feedback on those, and the revised designs, will be considered by the Mayor and Councillors before making a final decision on which, if any projects will be put submitted to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for funding approval.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

While NPDC was granted a 12-month extension to deliver a project, it only has until 7 December to present a preferred design to Waka Kotahi NZTA for funding consideration.

Feedback opens Friday 3 November and closes midday Monday 13 November.

To view the proposed designs and give your feedback visit npdc.govt.nz/yourway from 3 November.

Key Dates

  • 3-13 November - Public feedback is open on the updated South Road/Devon Street West (SH45) designs.
  • 6 December - Public Council meeting to decide which design, if any, will be submitted to Waka Kotahi, for final approval.
  • 7 December - Selected project (if any) submitted to Waka Kotahi for funding consideration.

South Rd / Devon St West (SH45) Design Option Summary:

  • Option #1: Changes made to retain more carparks near businesses, increase road width and retain vehicles queuing side by side at key intersections. It retains 11 in-lane bus stops proposed in the original design and results in 246 existing car parks being removed, 17 fewer than originally proposed.
  • Option #2: The same changes as Option #1 but proposes only two in-lane bus stops. This option would result in 246 existing car parks being removed, 17 fewer than originally proposed.

Option #3:

The same changes as Option #2 but introduces 600m of two-way protected cycle lane between Belt Road and Mt Edgcumbe Street and only one in-lane bus stop. This option has two additional raised crossings and would see 210 car parks being removed, 53 fewer than in the original proposal.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NPDC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Electoral Commission: 2023 General Election Official Results

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2023 General Election.The National Party has two fewer seats, Te Pāti Māori has gained two, and the Green Party has gained one more.

· The number of seats in Parliament on these results will be 123.

· The National Party has 48 seats compared with 50 on election night.

· Te Pāti Māori has 6 seats compared with 4 on election night.

· The Green Party has 15 seats compared with 14 on election night.More

ALSO:

Alastair Thompson: Winston’s Direction Is Set By Arithmetic

We’ve now got the final results of the 2023 election – and the picture is much as expected. National has lost 2 seats - as expected, and not enough to create a problem with formation. Te Pati Maori has gained 2 seats – a stunning victory – taking all the Maori Seats – a long time objective and establishing a significant - and possibly enduring Parliamentary power block for Maori interests in Parliament. Greens also gained 1 seat. And is technically (but not practically) able to form a Govt. with National – at 63 seats this would be a near bare majority... More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 