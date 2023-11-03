NPDC Proposes Revised Walking And Cycling Designs For SH45 In Response To Feedback From Residents

NPDC is calling for feedback on three revised designs to upgrade cycling and walking facilities on South Road / Devon Street West (SH45), making it safer for all road users.

This is the second round of consultation on projects proposed to utilise funding allocated to NPDC from the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund administered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. This funding can only be used to support initiatives that help reduce emissions.

The revamped designs for South Road / Devon Street West (SH45) were asked for by our Mayor and Councillors in response to public feedback on the first round of consultation in August, which attracted just over 1500 submissions.

“This route has the biggest potential to make a positive impact improving safety for all road users as it services six schools, has a high crash rate with 29 incidents over the past 10 years and would encourage cycling,” says NPDC Transportation Senior Project Manager Liz Beck

“We’ve taken onboard concerns of residents like traffic congestion and parking loss as much as possible, while still delivering significantly improved walking and cycling infrastructure, which there was also a lot of support for, within design guidelines and the funding available.”

The two proposed routes along Mangorei Road and Breakwater Road/St Aubyn Street are still on the table and feedback on those, and the revised designs, will be considered by the Mayor and Councillors before making a final decision on which, if any projects will be put submitted to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for funding approval.

While NPDC was granted a 12-month extension to deliver a project, it only has until 7 December to present a preferred design to Waka Kotahi NZTA for funding consideration.

Feedback opens Friday 3 November and closes midday Monday 13 November.

To view the proposed designs and give your feedback visit npdc.govt.nz/yourway from 3 November.

Key Dates

3-13 November - Public feedback is open on the updated South Road/Devon Street West (SH45) designs.

- Public feedback is open on the updated South Road/Devon Street West (SH45) designs. 6 December - Public Council meeting to decide which design, if any, will be submitted to Waka Kotahi, for final approval.

- Public Council meeting to decide which design, if any, will be submitted to Waka Kotahi, for final approval. 7 December - Selected project (if any) submitted to Waka Kotahi for funding consideration.

South Rd / Devon St West (SH45) Design Option Summary:

Option #1: Changes made to retain more carparks near businesses, increase road width and retain vehicles queuing side by side at key intersections. It retains 11 in-lane bus stops proposed in the original design and results in 246 existing car parks being removed, 17 fewer than originally proposed.

Changes made to retain more carparks near businesses, increase road width and retain vehicles queuing side by side at key intersections. It retains 11 in-lane bus stops proposed in the original design and results in 246 existing car parks being removed, 17 fewer than originally proposed. Option #2: The same changes as Option #1 but proposes only two in-lane bus stops. This option would result in 246 existing car parks being removed, 17 fewer than originally proposed.

Option #3:

The same changes as Option #2 but introduces 600m of two-way protected cycle lane between Belt Road and Mt Edgcumbe Street and only one in-lane bus stop. This option has two additional raised crossings and would see 210 car parks being removed, 53 fewer than in the original proposal.

