Kaikōura Route, SH1, Overnight Delays Sunday Night Into Monday Early Hours

People who drive on SH1 south of Kaikōura will face delays overnight Sunday into Monday morning (12 and 13 November).

The highway is being re-surfaced around Pinnacle Rock at Peketa between the Kahutara River Bridge southern side to Parititahi Tunnel Number 1.

Drivers will be paused for up to 30 minutes from 9 pm through to 11.45 pm Sunday.

The highway will then be closed in both directions between 11.45 pm and 3.30 am Monday morning – up to four hours closure.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency asks overnight users of SH1 south of Kaikōura to plan around this closure, which is for essential highway re-surfacing ahead of the summer holiday traffic.

Emergency services will be managed around the work.

