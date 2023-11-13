Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas Time In Pōneke Is Ready To Glow

Monday, 13 November 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Christmas is coming, and this year’s festivities have got a new look and four times the fun with the un-four-gettable Christmas in the Quarters.

Santa’s elves have been busy coming up with a refreshed Christmas festival for 2023, so this year there’ll be four free whānau-friendly events and four themes happening in four different parts of the city over four weekends.

Christmas in the Quarters will see a range of entertainment and activities including choirs, performances, bands, music groups, circus, brass bands, and Christmas favourites the snowball dome, ice rink, foam pit, and much more – and of course the big red guy will make a guest appearance for the main finale event at Waitangi Park.

Mayor Tory Whanau says this year’s Christmas festivities may have a new look, but it’ll be more accessible for everyone across the city – and just as much fun.

“It’s been a busy and often challenging year for many Wellingtonians, so the next few months of summer events and activities will bring some welcome sun, fun and entertainment to the city – and Christmas in the Quarters kicks it all off with a bell!

“With four events in four different locations we’re sharing the aroha around the city so it’ll be easy to access for locals and visitors, plus a great boost for businesses and the economy.

“So grab your friends and whānau, enjoy the events and activities happening each weekend, get into the festive spirit and get some Christmas shopping done while you’re at it.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Council’s Manager City Events, Stephen Blackburn says the events are smaller versions of previous years, giving people the opportunity to choose the one that suits them best.

“As the city is undergoing a number of infrastructural projects to make it a city fit for the 21st century, we are having some playful fun with a road cone Christmas tree and elves wearing hi vis vests and road cone hats throughout the festivities.

“This year we’re also showcasing the uniqueness of four quarters of the CBD, which all provide a different experience for visitors to each area.

“The locations may differ from previous years, but the usual crowd pleaser activities and performances will be back to entertain kids of all ages.”

Event details

Sat 25 Nov (rain day Sun 26 Nov) | 11am – 5pm | Midland Park | Crafts Activities and Face Painting.

Sat 2 Dec (rain day Sun 3 Dec) | 11am – 5pm | Glover Park | Music – from carols to hip-hop.

Sat 9 Dec (rain day Sun 10 Dec) | 11am – 5pm | Queens Wharf Plaza | A Circus Extravaganza by COLOSSAL and street busking.

Sat 16 Dec (rain day Sun 17 Dec) | 11am – 5pm | Waitangi Park | Santa’s arrival and activities.

The CBD will also be dressed for Christmas with city-wide Christmas-themed flags, and three Christmas trees – Queens Wharf Plaza, Courtenay Place, and Midland Park. The Bucket Fountain on Cuba Mall will also be lit up to celebrate the silly season.

There won’t be any road closures for these events, but the public are encouraged to walk, bike, or use public transport to come to the events as parking may be limited.

All venues are accessible, and accessible toilets are available.

In the event of bad weather, the postponement date for each event is 11am-5pm on the Sunday directly after each event.

For more information visit wellington.govt.nz/christmas and keep an eye on Council’s social media channels for updates.

Don’t forget WellingtonNZ’s digital Wellington Advent Calendar is back to open doors from 1 December with 24 outstanding retail and hospitality offers valid until the end of February 2024. Last year nearly more than 270,000 advent calendar vouchers were redeemed.

History of Christmas events in Wellington

The first Wellington Santa Parade was held in 1949, it followed a short route around the Basin Reserve.

It grew from there, and at its peak there were about 50 floats and performers running from Ballance St, down Lambton Quay, onto Victoria St and along Manners St.

In 2016 a new format was introduced, with A Very Welly Christmas turning Lambton Quay into a winter wonderland for two days of festivities.

While there is no full Christmas Parade anymore, Santa will arrive in a small walking parade on Saturday 16 December at Waitangi Park.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Abortion Rights Offer The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump

Although US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and, in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House. More


Alastair Thompson: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next government following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens & Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. More importantly, in the two weeks since the poll, MMP has not really functioned as it's supposed to and Luxon is still not the "Incoming Prime Minister." Until he can command the confidence of the house, he's just the Leader of the National Party. More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 