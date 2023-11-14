Wellington One Of 119 Global Cities Named Climate Action Leaders On CDP’s 2023 A-List

Wellington has been recognized by CDP as one of 119 cities across the globe that is taking bold leadership on environmental action and transparency, despite the pressures of a challenging global economic situation.

Designed to encourage and support cities to ramp up their climate action and ambition, CDP’s Cities A List is based on environmental data disclosed by cities to CDP-ICLEI Track. A clear momentum in city climate disclosure and action is building – over 900 cities (939 in total) received a rating for their climate action from CDP in 2023. In 2023, just over one in ten cities scored by CDP (13% of such cities) received an A.

To score an A, amongst other actions, a city must disclose publicly through CDP-ICLEI Track, have a city-wide emissions inventory and have published a climate action plan. It must also complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and have a climate adaptation goal to demonstrate how it will tackle climate hazards. Many A-List cities are also taking a variety of other leadership actions, including political commitment from a city’s Mayor to tackle climate change.

Wellington, and the other 118 cities on this year’s A List, are also celebrated for showing that urgent and impactful climate action is achievable at a global level, and in cities with different climate realities and priorities. However, this action needs to go further and faster.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says Wellington’s understanding of effective climate responses has deepened in recent years.

“We are making great headway with work to future-proof the places we love. The city’s emissions have fallen by 10 per cent since 2020, cycling increased by 40 per cent in the past year, and we’re working on solutions to greatly reduce our emissions from the landfill.

“Climate action requires governments, business, mana whenua and communities all working together. Wellington City Council amplifies the impact of local businesses and communities by providing seed funding, advice and guidance, and facilitating connections.”

Mayor Whanau says while efforts to date have focused on mitigation, it’s become clear that we must also adapt to the impacts of climate change that we can’t avoid.

“We need to make physical changes to protect our city, and we also need to adapt socially and economically to external forces. As the New Zealand government develops the national response, we’re advocating strongly on behalf of Wellingtonians to ensure funding and regulations are developed to support residents to adapt, especially in our most at-risk communities.”

Mayor Whanau says climate change is a key issue for mana whenua and the Council acknowledges the pivotal role of mana whenua as kaitiaki over Pōneke.

“Our intent is to develop our collaboration with, support for, and learning from mana whenua and Māori to achieve our shared aspirations around climate change response.”

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023 - including listed companies worth two thirds of global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

