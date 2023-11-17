Summer Heralds Major Progress On Storm Slips

Over the next eight months, Whangārei drivers can look forward to the repair of 50 minor slips and at least six of the 30 complex slips remaining following this year’s weather events.

The remaining 24 complex slips will require serious engineering and will be repaired over the following two to three years.

In May Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo revealed that cyclone Gabrielle generated 1700 individual pieces of roading damage requiring attention by roading crews.

“With only 30 of the major slips remaining, our teams have done and amazing job over the past few months, even while facing new damage caused by Cyclones Hale, Lola, and multiple other storms.

“This financial year we plan to sort out underslips on Clemo Road, Finlayson Brook Road (2 sites), Millbrook Road, Ngunguru Road North and Takitu Road. The other big slips that remain will require detailed design work, costings and funding applications, and we are working on those.

“There will always be disappointment felt by those who still have slips on their roads. I want to reassure people in Whangarei Heads North, and those on Waipu Gorge, Snooks, Shoemaker, Pipiwai, Ody, Maungakaramea, Kauri Mountain, Karaka, Kaiikanui, Finlayson Brook, Crows Nest and Bay View Roads, along with Memorial Drive, that we are working behind the scenes to get these roads shipshape as soon as possible.

“Summer signals means holidays and time off for many of us. For those working in the roading sector, it will be a busy season as they work to get back on track – completing all the delayed work that was planned for the past couple of years.

“If you come upon roadworks when you are out and about, be friendly, go through the worksites safely and show your appreciation for the progress being made. The contractors working onsite are our locals, and they live here too.”

