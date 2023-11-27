Road Closure - Clevedon/Kawakawa Road, Kawakawa Bay - Counties Manukau

Police are currently in attendance at a serious motor-vehicle crash on Clevedon/Kawakawa Road, Kawakawa Bay.

Diversions are in place at the following locations:

(1). Clevedon/Kawakawa Road and the entrance to Waitawa Regional Park, on the eastern side of the crash site,

(2). Clevedon/Kawakawa Road and Ness Valley Road, on the western side of the crash site.

Police advise motorists to avoid this area and take alternative routes. You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ Police app [1] or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/updates/75082 [2]

